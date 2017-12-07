Three food business served with closure orders after discovery of rodent infestations

Three food businesses were served closure orders in November after the discovery of rodent infestations.

The three Closure Orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

- Iceland Stores Ireland Limited (retailer), Unit 1, Gorey Retail Park, Courtown Road, Gorey, Wexford

- Canteen operated by Get Fresh (Vending) Ltd, T/A Get Fresh Catering (Closed Area: Dining area, front servery, rear wash up/dry goods store and rear food preparation room), Beaufort College, Trim Road, Navan, Co. Meath

- AD Cash and Carry (Wholesaler/ Distributor), Unit 3/4, St. James Industrial Park, Kylemore Way, Inchicore, Dublin 8

Rodent infestations the reason for three Closure Orders served in November: https://t.co/nr5RQIeTjv pic.twitter.com/xDkTzLiTQH — FoodSafetyAuthority (@FSAIinfo) December 7, 2017

All three were found in breach of food safety legislation by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland and warned to implement proper pest controls.

Commenting on the Enforcement Orders served in November, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI said that food businesses must prioritise food safety in their businesses, particularly in the lead up to Christmas.

“The three Closure Orders in November cited inadequate procedures in pest control which resulted in evidence of rodents in all three premises.

"This is not acceptable in any food business at any time, as it poses a serious risk to public health. Food businesses need to ensure that their premises has the right food safety management procedures in place to ensure pest control at all times.”

“Also, with the busy Christmas season well underway, food businesses must ensure that they can cope with the extra customer demand and must recognise the main food safety risk factors that can cause foodborne illness and are easily preventable. For example: poor hygiene in food premises; inadequate refrigeration; inadequate cooking or re-heating; cross-contamination from raw to cooked food; contaminated raw ingredients; inadequately trained or supervised staff.”

More details of each Enforcement Order can be found on the FSAI website here

Closure Orders and Improvement Orders will remain listed on the FSAI website for a period of three months from the date of when a premises is adjudged to have corrected its food safety issue, with Prohibition Orders being listed for a period of one month.