Three arrested after Cavan pub burglary

Three men have been arrested following a burglary at a pub in Cavan town in the early hours of this morning.

The men, who are in their late teens, failed to stop for gardaí patrolling the Dublin Road in Cavan town at around 6am.

Gardaí pursued the vehicle to Stradone village, where it then crashed into a ditch.

The occupants of the car fled the scene on foot, but were caught and arrested a short time later.

Gardaí say they recovered the car along with a sum of cash which they are linking to a burglary which happened a few hours earlier.

The three men were taken to Cavan Garda Station and detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.