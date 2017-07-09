Thousands expected to gather for Dublin leg of City Spectacular

Thousands of people are expected to attend Ireland's biggest free summer festival this week.

Laya Healthcare's City Spectacular event is continuing in Dublin today and will head to Cork's Fitzgerald's Park next weekend.

What a fantastic day at #layacityspec @cityspectacular .. superb shows and performances! See some of the highlights of today here: pic.twitter.com/BDMeQDY96B — Laya Healthcare (@LayaHealthcare) July 8, 2017

The event promises to showcase the best in international street performance, interactive family activities, artisan producers and street food from around the world as well as a pet wellness area with DSPCA.