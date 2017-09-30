The results are in... no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot but over 52,000 prizes won
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €3,921,655 but 52,000 players won prizes.
One lucky player nabbed the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €114,885.
There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 1and Lotto Plus 2 top prizes tonight.
Lotto Results: Saturday, September 30, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 6
- 21
- 22
- 33
- 35
- 36
- 26
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 6
- 8
- 17
- 25
- 33
- 7
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,921,655
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 52,000 players won prizes.
- 4
- 6
- 16
- 18
- 26
- 32
- 10
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 4
- 6
- 7
- 19
- 27
- 46
- 44
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 20
- 24
- 27
- 44
- 45
- 46
- 40
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 6
- 16
- 18
- 26
- 32
- 10
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 6
- 7
- 19
- 27
- 46
- 44
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 20
- 24
- 27
- 44
- 45
- 46
- 40
