The results are in... no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot but over 52,000 prizes won

One lucky player nabbed the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €114,885.

One lucky player nabbed the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €114,885.

There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 1and Lotto Plus 2 top prizes tonight.

Lotto Results: Saturday, September 30, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 6
    • 21
    • 22
    • 33
    • 35
    • 36
    • 26



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 6
    • 8
    • 17
    • 25
    • 33
    • 7



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,921,655

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 52,000 players won prizes.

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 18
    • 26
    • 32
    • 10



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 4
    • 6
    • 7
    • 19
    • 27
    • 46
    • 44



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 20
    • 24
    • 27
    • 44
    • 45
    • 46
    • 40



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 18
    • 26
    • 32
    • 10



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 6
    • 7
    • 19
    • 27
    • 46
    • 44



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 20
    • 24
    • 27
    • 44
    • 45
    • 46
    • 40



