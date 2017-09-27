The results are in and someone won €500k in tonight's Lotto draws

Back to Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth more than €3.3 million.

Saturday's draw is now worth an estimated €4 million.

There was also no winner in tonight's Lotto Plus 2 draw, however, one lucky ticket holder scooped the top prize of €500,000 in the Lotto Plus 1 draw.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, September 27, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 3
    • 13
    • 18
    • 22
    • 23
    • 29
    • 31



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 6
    • 9
    • 14
    • 15
    • 29
    • 37



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,339,776

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 26,000 players won prizes.

    • 19
    • 24
    • 31
    • 36
    • 38
    • 42
    • 14



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize, the winning ticket was sold in the West.

    • 4
    • 7
    • 28
    • 30
    • 37
    • 40
    • 8



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 1
    • 22
    • 27
    • 33
    • 36
    • 40
    • 39



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 19
    • 24
    • 31
    • 36
    • 38
    • 42
    • 14



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 7
    • 28
    • 30
    • 37
    • 40
    • 8



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 22
    • 27
    • 33
    • 36
    • 40
    • 39



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 11
    • 13
    • 29
    • 31
    • 12



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 8
    • 9
    • 13
    • 20
    • 21
    • 38
    • 6



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: lotto, euromillions

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland