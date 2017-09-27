The results are in and someone won €500k in tonight's Lotto draws
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth more than €3.3 million.
Saturday's draw is now worth an estimated €4 million.
There was also no winner in tonight's Lotto Plus 2 draw, however, one lucky ticket holder scooped the top prize of €500,000 in the Lotto Plus 1 draw.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 3
- 13
- 18
- 22
- 23
- 29
- 31
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 6
- 9
- 14
- 15
- 29
- 37
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,339,776
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 26,000 players won prizes.
- 19
- 24
- 31
- 36
- 38
- 42
- 14
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize, the winning ticket was sold in the West.
- 4
- 7
- 28
- 30
- 37
- 40
- 8
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 1
- 22
- 27
- 33
- 36
- 40
- 39
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 19
- 24
- 31
- 36
- 38
- 42
- 14
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 7
- 28
- 30
- 37
- 40
- 8
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 22
- 27
- 33
- 36
- 40
- 39
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 1
- 4
- 11
- 13
- 29
- 31
- 12
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 8
- 9
- 13
- 20
- 21
- 38
- 6
