The needs of children to be discussed at pre-budget forum today

The Government is being urged to focus on the needs of children as it prepares for Budget 2018.

One in nine children live in consistent poverty.

A pre-budget forum will take place this morning to discuss how best to help them and other vulnerable groups.

The Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty hosts her Department's Pre-Budget Forum at Dublin Castle.

Hazel O’Byrne from St Vincent de Paul outlines what she would like to see happen in Budget 2018.

"We're talking about supporting family income, properly investing in childcare, we're talking about fully funding the cost of primary and secondary education which is a huge cost for families.

"We will be talking about tackling our very serious homeless crisis."

Over 40 organisations have been invited to attend.

It will include a number of workshops which will give interested parties a chance to debate their priorities for Budget 2018.