The Lotto results are in

Tonight's Lotto Jackpot was worth almost €2.9m.

That figure rolls on, however, as no one claimed the top prize.

The winning numbers were 3, 8, 15, 22, 25 and 27. The bonus was 20.

There were no winners in the Lotto Plus draws.

Check your tickets here:

Lotto Results: Wednesday, January 03, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 8
    • 14
    • 18
    • 24
    • 31
    • 32
    • 1



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 5
    • 14
    • 22
    • 24
    • 34
    • 35



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,893,409

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 35,000 players won prizes.

    • 3
    • 8
    • 15
    • 22
    • 25
    • 27
    • 20



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 2
    • 3
    • 15
    • 22
    • 32
    • 38
    • 30



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 1
    • 12
    • 30
    • 33
    • 43
    • 45
    • 8



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 8
    • 15
    • 22
    • 25
    • 27
    • 20



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 3
    • 15
    • 22
    • 32
    • 38
    • 30



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 12
    • 30
    • 33
    • 43
    • 45
    • 8



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 8
    • 11
    • 21
    • 27
    • 36
    • 37
    • 17



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 9
    • 22
    • 27
    • 35
    • 37
    • 38
    • 6



Full Lotto draw results »
