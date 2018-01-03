The Lotto results are in
03/01/2018 - 20:53:04Back to Ireland Home
Tonight's Lotto Jackpot was worth almost €2.9m.
That figure rolls on, however, as no one claimed the top prize.
The winning numbers were 3, 8, 15, 22, 25 and 27. The bonus was 20.
There were no winners in the Lotto Plus draws.
Check your tickets here:
Lotto Results: Wednesday, January 03, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 8
- 14
- 18
- 24
- 31
- 32
- 1
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 5
- 14
- 22
- 24
- 34
- 35
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,893,409
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 35,000 players won prizes.
- 3
- 8
- 15
- 22
- 25
- 27
- 20
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 2
- 3
- 15
- 22
- 32
- 38
- 30
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 1
- 12
- 30
- 33
- 43
- 45
- 8
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 8
- 15
- 22
- 25
- 27
- 20
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 3
- 15
- 22
- 32
- 38
- 30
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 12
- 30
- 33
- 43
- 45
- 8
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 8
- 11
- 21
- 27
- 36
- 37
- 17
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
KEYWORDS: Lotto
- 9
- 22
- 27
- 35
- 37
- 38
- 6
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
Most Read in Ireland
Latest: €39m Euromillions winner has made contact with National Lottery
Latest: The winner of the €39m Euromillions jackpot has made contact with the National Lottery.
Man charged with brother's murder said 'Sorry, I didn’t mean it', court hears
A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder of his brother in Pallaskenry in Co Limerick at the weekend.
Storm Eleanor: 55,000 ESB customers without power amid flooding and winds of up to 155km/h
Latest: Gusts reaching almost 155km/h have hit Ireland's western shores bringing flooding and power outages.
Two in hospital after serious head-on crash in Clare
Two people have been taken to hospital, one with serious injuries, following a two car collision in Co Clare this morning.
Update: Limerick man Patrick Higgins found safe and well
Update: Patrick Higgins has been found safe and well.
Latest: Terrorism link probed after man killed and two injured in 'random and unprovoked' Dundalk attacks
Latest: Detectives investigating the murder of a Japanese man during a series of random attacks in Dundalk, Co Louth have said terrorism is one line of inquiry.
Judge further remands schoolboy accused of knife attack, as mother embraces him in court
Gardaí expect to bring further charges against a 15-year-old Dublin schoolboy accused of a knife attack on a woman after allegedly meeting her through a social media website, a court has heard.
Donald Trump does not have the skillset to help in Northern Ireland, says Taoiseach
The Taoiseach says Donald Trump does not have the skillset to help in Northern Ireland.
Join the conversation - comment here