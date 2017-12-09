The lotto results are in...

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Dublin last night.

Gardai in Dublin city are currently at the scene of a serious collision between a car and a motorbike.

Latest: Temperatures will plummet to minus two today as Met Eireann issues two weather warnings.

A young farmer from Leitrim had a scratch card sitting in his car for four days before he scratched it and realised he had won €50,000.