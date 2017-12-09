The lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight’s Lotto Jackpot, worth over €3m.

Lotto Results: Saturday, December 09, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 2
    • 4
    • 7
    • 21
    • 37
    • 38
    • 28



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 3
    • 9
    • 15
    • 16
    • 24
    • 1



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,448,296

    • 5
    • 13
    • 15
    • 23
    • 36
    • 45
    • 28



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 13
    • 23
    • 25
    • 27
    • 34
    • 39
    • 43



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 1
    • 12
    • 22
    • 23
    • 24
    • 40
    • 2



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 13
    • 15
    • 23
    • 36
    • 45
    • 28



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 13
    • 23
    • 25
    • 27
    • 34
    • 39
    • 43



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 12
    • 22
    • 23
    • 24
    • 40
    • 2



