The lotto results are in...
There was no winner of tonight’s Lotto Jackpot, worth over €3m.
Lotto Results: Saturday, December 09, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 2
- 4
- 7
- 21
- 37
- 38
- 28
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 2
- 3
- 9
- 15
- 16
- 24
- 1
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,448,296
- 5
- 13
- 15
- 23
- 36
- 45
- 28
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 13
- 23
- 25
- 27
- 34
- 39
- 43
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 1
- 12
- 22
- 23
- 24
- 40
- 2
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 13
- 15
- 23
- 36
- 45
- 28
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 13
- 23
- 25
- 27
- 34
- 39
- 43
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 12
- 22
- 23
- 24
- 40
- 2
