The Lotto results are in

Tonight's Lotto Jackpot was €2,000,000.

That figure is only set to increase for Saturday's draw as no one claimed the top prize tonight.

The winning numbers were 1, 4, 5, 16, 39, and 47. The bonus was 38.

More than 24,000 players won prizes.

The winning numbers for Lotto Plus 1 were 2, 28, 29, 30, 35, 45 and the bonus was 37.

In Lotto Plus 2, the winning numbers were 4, 5, 16, 29, 43, 44 and the bonus was 7.

Seventy people claimed €300 with a winning raffle number of 5944.

Check your tickets here: