The Lotto results are in

Lotto Results: Wednesday, November 29, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 4
    • 17
    • 19
    • 23
    • 34
    • 38
    • 8



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 17
    • 30
    • 36
    • 6



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 24,000 players won prizes.

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 16
    • 39
    • 47
    • 38



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 2
    • 28
    • 29
    • 30
    • 35
    • 45
    • 37



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 4
    • 5
    • 16
    • 29
    • 43
    • 44
    • 7



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 16
    • 39
    • 47
    • 38



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 28
    • 29
    • 30
    • 35
    • 45
    • 37



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 5
    • 16
    • 29
    • 43
    • 44
    • 7



