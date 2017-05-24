The Lotto results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €3,965,588.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 9
- 14
- 15
- 22
- 30
- 35
- 11
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 16
- 21
- 32
- 33
- 35
- 26
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,965,588
- 6
- 16
- 21
- 22
- 30
- 45
- 8
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 4
- 7
- 12
- 15
- 20
- 38
- 31
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 2
- 16
- 26
- 40
- 46
- 47
- 33
