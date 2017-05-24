The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €3,965,588.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, May 24, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 9
    • 14
    • 15
    • 22
    • 30
    • 35
    • 11



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 16
    • 21
    • 32
    • 33
    • 35
    • 26



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,965,588

    • 6
    • 16
    • 21
    • 22
    • 30
    • 45
    • 8



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 7
    • 12
    • 15
    • 20
    • 38
    • 31



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 2
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 46
    • 47
    • 33



