The EuroMillions results are in

Tonight's EuroMillions Jackpot was worth a stunning €80,976,656.

The jackpot rolls on, however, as the top prize was not claimed.

The winning numbers were 1, 6, 12, 18, and 42. The lucky stars were 2 and 7.

In the Ireland only EuroMillions plus, nobody scooped the top prize of €500,000.

However, 54 people matched 4 of the winning numbers, which were 4, 11, 18, 19, 34.

The prize for match 4 was €2,000.

