The EuroMillions results are in
Tonight's EuroMillions Jackpot was worth a stunning €80,976,656.
The jackpot rolls on, however, as the top prize was not claimed.
The winning numbers were 1, 6, 12, 18, and 42. The lucky stars were 2 and 7.
In the Ireland only EuroMillions plus, nobody scooped the top prize of €500,000.
However, 54 people matched 4 of the winning numbers, which were 4, 11, 18, 19, 34.
The prize for match 4 was €2,000.
Lotto Results: Tuesday, November 28, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 7
- 12
- 16
- 23
- 33
- 36
- 17
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 2
- 10
- 16
- 17
- 20
- 26
- 1
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €80,976,656
- 1
- 6
- 12
- 18
- 42
- 2
- 7
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 4
- 11
- 18
- 19
- 34
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €0
- 7
- 23
- 26
- 27
- 32
- 39
- 29
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €0
- 1
- 3
- 17
- 19
- 21
- 30
- 25
