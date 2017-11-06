The CAO has opened, students can now apply for third level courses

Students can start to apply for third level courses from today.

The Central Applications Office has opened for prospective students, and will remain open until the 1st of February.

A fee of €30 will be charged until the January 20 for registrations which will increase to €45 thereafter.

Past President of the Institute of Guidance Councillors, Betty McLaughlin, says students who are unsure should register now to get their CAO number.

She said: "If you're not sure about your course and very many are not, a good starting point is to say 'what am I good at, what subjects do I really enjoy, what excites me most and what am I passionate about?'"