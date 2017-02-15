Tesco workers begin second day of strike action

Workers at eight Tesco stores are beginning their second day of strike action today in a row over contracts for some long-standing staff.

A further eight stores will join the picket on Friday.

The Mandate Trade Union says 900 long-standing workers have left the company – a figure Tesco disputes – and the remaining 250 workers do not want to transfer to new contracts.

Tesco management has said all stores will remain open again today and has again called on workers to accept a Labour Court recommendation.