Tesco strike to continue this weekend

The strike at Tesco is set to continue across the weekend.

Talks between the Mandate trade union and Tesco Ireland adjourned last night without agreement.

Strike action is currently underway at 16 Tesco stores around the country in a row over some contracts

Mandate says next week workers in a further 23 Tesco stores will be balloted to join the dispute.

Tesco Ireland says all their stores will remain fully open throughout the weekend and the supermarket giant is again urging workers to accept a Labour Court recommendation to end the row.

Tesco stores on strike this weekend:

Kerry

Tesco, Manor West Retail Park, Ratass, Tralee, Co. Kerry

Longford

Tesco, Rear Main Street, Deanscurragh, Longford

Meath

Tesco, Navan Town Centre, Kennedy Rd, Dillonsland, Navan, Co. Meath

Offaly

Tesco, Tullamore Retail Park, Portarlington Road, Cloncollig, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

Monaghan

Tesco, Unit 9 /10, Monaghan Shopping Centre, Dawson St, Tirkeenan, Monaghan

Wicklow

Tesco, Kilcoole Rd, Rathdown Lower, Greystones, Co Wicklow

Wicklow

Tesco, Vevay Road, Bray, Co Wicklow

Dublin

Tesco, Baggot Street Lower, Dublin 2

Tesco, Ballyfermot Rd, Ballyfermot Upper, Dublin 10

Tesco, Clearwater Shopping Centre, 11 Finglas Road, Dublin 11

Tesco, Artane Castle Shopping Centre, Kilmore Rd, Beaumont, Dublin 5

Tesco, Churchview Road, Kilbogget, Ballybrack, Co. Dublin

Tesco, Roselawn Shopping Centre, Roselawn Rd, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15

Tesco, 22A Drumcondra Rd Upper, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Tesco, Phibsborough Shopping Centre, Phibsborough Road, Phibsborough, Dublin 7

Tesco, Park Shopping Centre, Prussia Street, Arran Quay, Dublin 7