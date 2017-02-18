Tesco strike to continue this weekend
The strike at Tesco is set to continue across the weekend.
Talks between the Mandate trade union and Tesco Ireland adjourned last night without agreement.
Strike action is currently underway at 16 Tesco stores around the country in a row over some contracts
Mandate says next week workers in a further 23 Tesco stores will be balloted to join the dispute.
Tesco Ireland says all their stores will remain fully open throughout the weekend and the supermarket giant is again urging workers to accept a Labour Court recommendation to end the row.
Tesco stores on strike this weekend:
Kerry
Tesco, Manor West Retail Park, Ratass, Tralee, Co. Kerry
Longford
Tesco, Rear Main Street, Deanscurragh, Longford
Meath
Tesco, Navan Town Centre, Kennedy Rd, Dillonsland, Navan, Co. Meath
Offaly
Tesco, Tullamore Retail Park, Portarlington Road, Cloncollig, Tullamore, Co. Offaly
Monaghan
Tesco, Unit 9 /10, Monaghan Shopping Centre, Dawson St, Tirkeenan, Monaghan
Wicklow
Tesco, Kilcoole Rd, Rathdown Lower, Greystones, Co Wicklow
Wicklow
Tesco, Vevay Road, Bray, Co Wicklow
Dublin
Tesco, Baggot Street Lower, Dublin 2
Tesco, Ballyfermot Rd, Ballyfermot Upper, Dublin 10
Tesco, Clearwater Shopping Centre, 11 Finglas Road, Dublin 11
Tesco, Artane Castle Shopping Centre, Kilmore Rd, Beaumont, Dublin 5
Tesco, Churchview Road, Kilbogget, Ballybrack, Co. Dublin
Tesco, Roselawn Shopping Centre, Roselawn Rd, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15
Tesco, 22A Drumcondra Rd Upper, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
Tesco, Phibsborough Shopping Centre, Phibsborough Road, Phibsborough, Dublin 7
Tesco, Park Shopping Centre, Prussia Street, Arran Quay, Dublin 7
