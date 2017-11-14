Temple Street Children Hospital experiencing overcrowding

Temple Street Children Hospital in Dublin is warning parents that it is experiencing overcrowding at its Emergency Department.

It says a number of children are currently waiting for inpatient beds.

The department is also seeing an increase in children with respiratory infections.

The hospital is asking parents to consider taking children with non-serious respiratory illnesses to their family doctor or to an out-of-hours GP service instead.

