Temperatures set to dip, Met Éireann warns

The relatively warm temperatures experienced in many areas of the country in recent weeks are set to come to an end by Saturday, Met Éireann has warned.

The national forecaster has predicted "a cool and mainly dry night with clear spells" on Friday, with lowest temperatures ranging from 5-10C.

Conditions are set to become cooler on Saturday, with top temperatures ranging from 11-14C in fresh northerly winds by day - accompanied by "scattered heavy showers".

Northerly winds will continue through Friday and Saturday, making it feel #cool. Here is why! pic.twitter.com/BmqElGSkBG — Met Office (@metoffice) September 14, 2017

Although the showers are forecast to die out by night-time, it will be "turning rather cold with air temperatures falling to between 2-6C and ground temperatures dipping below zero in rural areas", according to Met Éireann.