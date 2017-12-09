Teenager questioned in connection with Waterford stabbing

A teenager is being questioned about an early morning stabbing in Dungarvan, County Waterford.



A man in his thirties was rushed to hospital with serious injuries shortly after 3am, after being stabbed during a row between two men on Keating Street.



He’s said to be in stable condition after undergoing emergency surgery at University Hospital Waterford.



An 18-year-old local man is being detained at Dungarvan Garda Station, under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.



