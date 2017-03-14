Teenager missing from Limerick for almost three weeks

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Tara Cox.

She is missing from Limerick since February 24.

She is described as 5'3" in height, with light brown hair, blue eyes and medium build. It is believed she may be in the Letterkenny area of Donegal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Henry St on 061-212400, Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.