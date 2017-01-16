Teenager found dead in Cork city
Gardaí are investigating after a 16-year-old boy died in Cork city.
The alarm was raised just after 10.30am this morning.
A doctor and ambulance personnel pronounced the boy dead at the house in Deermount this morning.
The boy was taken to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem and the scene was closed for a technical examination.
Gardaí have said they are waiting for the results of the post-mortem to determine the path of the investigation.