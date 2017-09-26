Teen accused of rape sent for trial at Central Criminal Court

A 17-year-old accused of raping a teenage girl in Dublin has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was served with a book of evidence when he appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court.

Judge John O’Connor made an order sending him forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

The youth, who was accompanied to court by family members, is charged with two counts of raping the girl at his home on a date last year and sexually assaulting her over an earlier two-week period at another location.

The case is too serious to be dealt with at Children’s Court level.

The youth, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, will be allocated a trial date at a later stage. He remains on bail with conditions that he must obey a curfew, have no contact with the complainant or witnesses and sign on regularly at his local garda station.