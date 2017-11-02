Teacher to face Ireland's first 'fitness to teach' hearing

A teacher is expected to face the country’s first ‘fitness to teach’ hearing next week.

It will be the first inquiry to take place since new complaint laws were enacted last year.

In this particular case the hearing will be in public but the identity of the teacher and any witnesses will be anonymous.

John Walshe is a former advisor to former Education Minister Ruairi Quinn.

He says it is long overdue.

He said: "There is a problem certainly with bad teaching, it has been quite a slow process getting rid of them or getting them support to improve their professionalism.

"So this Teaching Council initive which is long overdue is finally coming into effect."