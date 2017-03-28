TDs meeting to discuss future of water charges

A group of TDs examining the future of water charges in Ireland will meet to consider its final report today.

Newspaper reports claim they will get legal advice that existing laws could be used to punish those who waste water, but they would have to be strengthened.

However it is thought members still have more work to do on the topic of metering.

Solidarity Deputy Paul Murphy, who is on the committee, says he is not convinced wastage is the real issue for those who backed charges originally.

"That's what the debate about so-called 'excessive usage charges' is about.

"The fact that they've been beaten by a mass movement, by mass non-payment and they're trying to maintain a back door to go back to water charges in the future."