TDs examining HIQA report claiming children at detention centre are being isolated for up to 9 days
08/11/2017
Concerns have been raised about why children in Oberstown are kept in single separation for long periods of time.
Politicians are considering a report by HIQA into the North Dublin children’s detention facility this morning.
In August, the health watchdog said children were isolated for between three and nine days with poor recording of reasons why.
In one case a boy spent eight days in separation without access to fresh air.
