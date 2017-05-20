TD Boxer Moran praised for raw and candid interview about suicide attempt

TD Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran has opened up about suicidal thoughts - and almost ending his life by suicide.

The candid interview with Ryan Tubridy on last night’s Late Late Show has garnered a positive reaction online.

Deputy Moran, who is a member of Independent Alliance, said his younger brother died in a motorbike crash when he (his brother) was 18, that he was himself confined to home for a number of months by an accident shortly after his brother’s death, then set up a taxi business. He had also recently married.

He said the business became very busy and financial worries (as well as two car crashes in which he was involved) all combined with the events of the previous period to overwhelm him. He started having panic attacks.

Then, one Sunday afternoon after clay-pigeon shooting with friends, he took a loaded shotgun to a local isolated spot.

“All sorts of thoughts went through my head and then - there was a blackout,” he said. “I did pull the trigger but whatever happened, I pushed away the gun, and went home.”

The bullet shattered the window in the van where he was sitting.

His wife Michelle rang the family doctor, who helped him.

“I was in bits for a long, long time,” he said.

Moran paid tribute to his family and a fishing friend who “got me through an awful lot of pain and anxiety”. Another friend also knew what had happened, and gave great support.

He encouraged anyone who saw a friend or family member struggling to “not be afraid. Reach out to them. There’s help for everything nowadays.”

Deputy Moran, who is a TD for Longford and Westmeath, also said he struggled with dyslexia (he left school at 13 as a result) and that a negative comment by a journalist on the national airwaves spurred him to open up about it.

Thanks for all the kind comments. I am deeply humbled. Hope all who were touched find the courage and strength when faced with adversity. — Kevin 'Boxer' Moran (@kevinboxermoran) May 19, 2017

I'll always be a Fianna Fáil man to the end, but I'm incredibly proud to have Kevin Boxer Moran represent me after tonight #LateLateShow — Darren Hughes (@dazlo3500) May 19, 2017

Did anyone see Late Late ?Boxer Moran was brilliant . What a life story bravely told . Proud that Boxer is Independent Alliance colleague. — Shane Ross (@Shane_RossTD) May 20, 2017

* If you are affected by any of the issues in this article, contact the Samaritans on freephone 116123, or email jo@samaritans.org