Taoiseach to meet Sinn Fein leaders to discuss failed Stormont talks

Back to Stormont crisis Ireland Home

The Taoiseach is to meet Sinn Fein leaders today to discuss the impasse in the Stormont talks.

The British government put forward legislation for a Budget Bill on Monday after parties once again failed to reach a deal.

Michelle O'Neill, Gerry Adams and Mary Lou McDonald are to meet Leo Varadkar and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney at government buildings.

O'Neill says there is now a responsibility on the two governments to address the issues of rights.

She is calling for a meeting of the British-Irish intergovernmental conference to discuss the matter.
KEYWORDS: Stormont

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland