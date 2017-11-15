Taoiseach to meet Sinn Fein leaders to discuss failed Stormont talks
15/11/2017 - 08:31:58Back to Stormont crisis Ireland Home
The Taoiseach is to meet Sinn Fein leaders today to discuss the impasse in the Stormont talks.
The British government put forward legislation for a Budget Bill on Monday after parties once again failed to reach a deal.
Michelle O'Neill, Gerry Adams and Mary Lou McDonald are to meet Leo Varadkar and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney at government buildings.
O'Neill says there is now a responsibility on the two governments to address the issues of rights.
She is calling for a meeting of the British-Irish intergovernmental conference to discuss the matter.
Join the conversation - comment here