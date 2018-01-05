Taoiseach to discuss Brexit talks with Bulgarian prime minister Boyko Borissov

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is in the Bulgarian capital Sofia today for a meeting with the country's prime minister Boyko Borissov.

Bulgaria began its six-month EU council presidency on Monday.

Mr Varadkar says he will be raising Ireland's priorities for phase two of the Brexit talks during the meeting.

It follows yesterday's controversial meeting with the Hungarian Prime Minister Vicktor Orbán.

The Taoiseach defended meeting the right wing populist.

He said their views diverged but 'dialogue is the best way forward'.

Bulgarian prime minister Boyko Borissov.

- Digital Desk