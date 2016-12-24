Taoiseach defends Government record on combating homelessness

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has defended the Government's approach to dealing with the homeless crisis.

Latest figures show there are over 6,500 people 'officially homeless' in Ireland.

The number of families becoming homeless has increased by over 40% since last year and children now make up one in three of those in emergency accommodation.

A recent iReach survey found that 88% of respondents believed that Irish charities help the homeless more than the Government.

Enda Kenny said that the issue is not just about finding someone a bed, it's about providing them with vital services.

"And if some of those have particular challenges, you follow now what they call 'Housing First," he said.

"And you get accommodation for them, but then wrap around that the services of caring professionals who look after them.

"And we intend to keep working, through the Housing ministry, and the agencies, the charities, so that these facilities are available for people and they're provided and looked after by caring professionals who know what they're doing."