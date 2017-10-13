Taoiseach: Banks that defrauded tracker customers should pay money back 'yesterday'

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has called on banks who defrauded more than 20,000 tracker mortgage customers to pay the money back immediately.

Mr Varadkar said financial and health misery has been inflicted on people and as far as he is concerned the deadline to fix it is yesterday.

Yesterday, four borrowers told the Oireachtas Finance Committee that the banks' actions had a catastrophic impact on their lives.

Speaking in UCC in Cork city, Mr Varadkar revealed he has a tracker mortgage and says he hates to think how it would have hit him had he been taken off it.

He said: "I can only imagine what it would have been had it been 4%, 5% or 6%, and there have been many people, many families, driven to distraction and who endured enormous mental health traumas and fears about what would happen to their family.

"Those things should never have happened. The deadline is yesterday, any bank that wrongfully took somebody off a tracker, they should apologise, they should pay all the money back, and they should do it yesterday."