A man has been charged in connection with the Tallaght crime spree that happened on Monday.

The man, who is in his 30s, was arrested after an 8 hour rampage. Armed with a machine gun, he stole and crashed a number of cars as gardaí tried to track him down.

He has now been charged with a number of offences and is due to appear before Tallaght District Court tomorrow morning at 10.30am.