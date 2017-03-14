Survey reveals 57% of adults think far too much alcohol is consumed on St Patrick's Day

A recent survey conducted by iReach Insights shows that 57% of adults think far too much alcohol is consumed on St Patrick's Day.

1,000 adults were asked about St Patrick's Day and their plans for the national holiday.

The results show that 47% of people in will drink alcohol and 53% won’t.

Just over half of those who will drink alcohol on St Patrick’s Day will drink beer.

35% will drink wine, 23% will drink spirits and 14% will drink cider.

15% of those who will drink alcohol on this Friday will drink Guinness.

When asked “how would you describe the level of alcohol consumption on St Patrick’s Day?”, more than the half (57%) of people in Ireland answered with “far too much consumed”.

If you need help in regards to your own or someone else's drinking visit DrinkHelp.ie.