Surprise for Waterford Euromillions player as €5,000 win becomes more than one million

A Waterford National Lottery player who thought they had won €5,000 got the surprise of a lifetime when they realised their ticket was worth €1,005,000.

The family bought their Quick Pick ticket at the SuperValu store in the Kilbarry Centre, Tramore Road, Co. Waterford.

After the draw they checked the numbers and were delighted to see they were one of 10 raffle winners of €5,000.

But a couple of hours later they scanned the ticket on the National Lottery app and realised the prize was in fact over €1m.

The family wants to stay anonymous but says they will have a Christmas to remember.