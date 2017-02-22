Supreme Court refuses to hear Brian Meehan’s appeal over murder of Veronica Guerin

The Supreme Court has refused to hear Brian Meehan’s appeal over a failed attempt to overturn his conviction for Veronica Guerin’s murder.

The 47-year-old, who’s from Crumlin in Dublin, is serving a life sentence for his role in the journalist’s death.

Meehan was jailed for life in 1999 after the Special Criminal Court found him guilty of the journalist’s murder.

Last April, the Court of Appeal refused to have his conviction declared a miscarriage of justice.

He tried to argue that “new or newly discovered facts” emerged during the trial of John Gilligan – who was cleared of her murder in 2001 but the judges described his attempt as an “abuse of process” and dismissed his application.

He then asked the Supreme Court to hear an appeal over that decision, but in a written judgement delivered today, the judges decided he hadn’t shown that it was necessary in the interests of justice or that it involved a matter of “general public importance”.