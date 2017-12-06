Support service for male victims of domestic abuse reports 35% increase in number of contacts

Amen, the only Irish organisation specifically for male victims of domestic abuse, reported 5,550 contacts in 2016, an increase of 35% on previous year.

Crisis calls make up 83% of all calls received by Amen support workers in 2016.

There were 5,196 disclosures of domestic abuse in 2016.

Some 72% of these disclosures were psychological and verbal abuse and 165 were physical.
