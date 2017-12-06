Support service for male victims of domestic abuse reports 35% increase in number of contacts
Amen, the only Irish organisation specifically for male victims of domestic abuse, reported 5,550 contacts in 2016, an increase of 35% on previous year.
Crisis calls make up 83% of all calls received by Amen support workers in 2016.
There were 5,196 disclosures of domestic abuse in 2016.
Some 72% of these disclosures were psychological and verbal abuse and 165 were physical.
Greg Heylin, Deputy Director of Cosc. "There are signs of change in the media and public that times are changing for male victims" #whatwouldyoudo pic.twitter.com/z8SkQT1w3R— Amen Support Service (@AmenIreland) December 6, 2017
