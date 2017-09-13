Supervised injecting centre will be a 'challenge' for gardaí

Senior gardaí say they will have to use discretion when it comes to policing the new supervised injecting centre in Dublin.

The facility, which will open next year, will be a controlled environment for addicts to use drugs.

But questions have been raised about the legality of drug possession at the centre.

Assistant Commissioner Pat Leahy has said it will take time for gardaí to get used to it.

"Discretion has been mooted around the table and yes the police are going to be required to use their discretion in this case and there is going to be a little bit of finding our feet, it will be evaluated and it is going to be a challenge," he said.