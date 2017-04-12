Supermacs appeals to regulator to cancel use of trademarks registered by McDonald's

Supermacs has asked the EU regulator to cancel the use of the Big Mac and other trademarks registered by McDonald's.

It is the first substantial move made by the Irish fast food chain after suffering a blow in the international trademark war with the multinational food giant.

Supermacs has accused McDonald's of trademark bullying by registering names and storing them away to damage future competitors.

Founder Pat McDonagh says McDonald's has trademarked the SnackBox despite not actually offering the product.

Supermacs plans to expand in the UK, EU and Australia, but McDonald's has objected on the grounds it would cause market confusion.