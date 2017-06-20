Sunny weather sees lifeguard cover extended at Clare beaches

The recent good weather has prompted lifeguard cover to be extended at beaches in Clare both today and tomorrow.

Clare County Council has confirmed the cover is being provided at Kilkee, Lahinch, Spanish Point and Fanore from 3:30-7:30pm on both days.

With forecasts of continued dry and warm weather over the next 48 hours, the Council has alsourging members of the public to be extra vigilant when participating in water-based activities.

The ongoing good weather has seen a significant increase in the number of people taking to Clare's waterways on leisure crafts and boats, as well as to the water at bathing locations throughout the county.

Clare McGrath, Water Safety Development Officer with Clare County Council, is asking people to swim only in lifeguarded areas denoted by the lifeguard flags (red over yellow flags).

She explained: "I would urge members of the public to observe notices on any beach or where they want to swim, and to observe the Lifeguard's rules and regulations regarding off limit swimming locations. Anyone who sees a water user in difficulty should summon help immediately.

"Children should be supervised at all times when near water, while people should also be wary of the locations of ringbuoys.

Regarding those taking to Clare's waterways on leisure crafts and boats, she said: "Before entering the water, people are advised to check local weather conditions.

"People are also asked to wear correctly maintained and fitting lifejackets that are suitable for the activity and to ensure their craft is fit for purpose. Under no circumstances should alcohol be consumed prior to entering the water."

Lifeguard cover is provided at weekends during June and full-time during the months of July and August from 11am-7pm at Clare’s Blue Flag beaches in Spanish Point, Lahinch, Spanish Point, Fanore, Whitestrand Doonbeg, Ballycuggeran, Mountshannon, Cappagh Pier, Kilkee and Whitestrand Miltown Malbay. Full-time cover will commence at Bishops Quarter (Ballyvaughan) and Seafield on 1st July 1.