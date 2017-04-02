Stephen Donnelly denies Fianna Fáil stance on Garda Commissioner designed to keep Govt afloat

Fianna Fáil's Stephen Donnelly has denied his party's stance on the Garda Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan is designed to avoid an election.

Fianna Fáil say they do not have confidence in Ms O'Sullivan to do her job as head of the force.

However, they are unwilling to support Sinn Féin's no confidence vote.

Deputy Donnelly was asked if he wants the Commissioner to stay, so the Government will not collapse.

He said: "No not at all, Fianna Fáil's position is very clear and if you don't understand it I will explain it to you.

"Fianna Fáil doesn't have confidence in the Garda Commissioner. We have said that publicly, Micheál Martin has said it, Jim O'Callaghan has said it, I am saying it.

"We think the commissioner should consider her position, we certainly wanted to see what happened at the Oireachtas committee last week. We were not satisfied that questions were answered."