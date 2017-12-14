Status yellow warnings in place; road users urged to take extra care
Road users are being urged to take extra care today with slush, ice, sleet and snow affecting many road surfaces.
AA Roadwatch is particularly warning about the risk of black ice.
Status yellow warnings remain in place across many parts of the south and west.
Widespread heavy and thundery showers during the day will produce hail, sleet and snow at times in Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.
While there’s a wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.
