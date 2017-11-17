Speculation about Gerry Adams’ future as Sinn Féin leader ahead of Ard Fheis

There is speculation about Gerry Adams’ about future as Sinn Féin party leader as the party’s Ard Fheis gets underway in Dublin today.

Deputy Adams has promised to outline his plans in his leader’s speech at the RDS tomorrow night.

He has led the party for the past 34 years and has talked about the need for a transition to new leadership.

The team tells me Snapchat is where all the cool people hangout. So here it goes. Add me as we build up to the Sinn Féin Ard Fheis this weekend and my Presidential Speech on Saturday @ 8.30pm. To start getting updates, scan the snapcode or search GerryAdamsIrl #SFAF17 pic.twitter.com/bAGoUDKoDf — Gerry Adams (@GerryAdamsSF) November 15, 2017

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane thinks Mary Lou McDonald would be an able successor to the Belfast man

"She has been a real talent for Sinn Féin but also a voice for people. Not just in the south but right across the island in terms of women’s rights and citizens rights," Mr Cullinane said.

"I am interested in my name going forward as and when there is a vacancy for the leadership," Ms McDonald said.

"I have served as Leas Uachtarán Sinn Féin for the last, I think, eight years. So I haven't made any secret about that.

"I have also said that there would be other very capable people who may have an interest."