Special Needs Assistants vote for strike action across country

Special Needs Assistants have voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action in schools across the country.

It’s over a delay in SNA allocations, which leaves members uncertain if they have a job, but unable to apply for a new one in case they don’t.

IMPACT’s Niall Shanahan says it puts the Department of Education in breach of agreements on job security and redeployment.

"What we want is for those allocations to be published no later than May each year. We have had four years of successive delays ..."