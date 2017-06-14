Someone in Co Clare is €500,000 richer

A EuroMillions player in Co Clare is popping open the champagne this morning after scooping the top prize of €500,000 on last night’s draw.

The winning quick pick ticket was sold on June 13th at Paul Hogan’s Service Station on the Gort Road in Ennis, Co. Clare.

“This is wonderful news for the area and the shop is already buzzing with customers coming in to check their tickets in the hope that they might have won the half million euro prize,” Manager, Gina O’Sullivan has said.

“As we are located en route to the popular tourist spot of Lahinch, we have a lot of passing trade, but we also have a lot of local customers who would be regular Lottery players.

“We are urging all of our customers to carefully check their tickets and come join our celebrations in-store throughout the day. Whoever the lucky winner is, we wish them every bit of luck with their new found fortune.”

This is Ireland’s 13th win in the EuroMillions Plus draw!

Are you the lucky ticket holder? If you are, please sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers were: 05, 09, 19, 27, 30

There was no winner of Tuesday’s €38,110,538 million EuroMillions jackpot.

Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot is now heading for a massive €50 million.