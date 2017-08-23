Some nursing homes charging residents €20 to attend Mass - reports

Nursing homes are denying charging residents for Mass.

Reports today claim that a €20 fee is being demanded for religious services in some nursing homes and the Health Minister is being urged to name and shame those responsible.

Independent councillor Christy Burke highlighted the issue at the HSE Regional Health Forum for Dublin and North East.He says he will fight for this charge to be removed.

"I'll not be holding back until I get answers. Senior citizens paying €20 for Mass must stop."

Minister for Mental Health and Older People Jim Daly says he is aware of the concerns and he is committed to ensuring older people are protected and receive the care they need.

This is the latest in a series of 'top-up' charges for pensioners that can include incontinence pads.

The CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland Tadhg Daly says Mass is never a separate charge.

"The religious services may be included as part of a bundle of services, but the idea that someone would be charged for Mass or that an older person may be prohibeted from entering the day room when some sort of religious service is on, I don't believe that's the case at all," he said.