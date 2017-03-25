Social Democrats reject Garda Commissioner's statement as 'completely inadequate'

Update 9pm: The Social Democrats say that the Garda Commissioner's statement in relation to the breath test and court summons scandals is "completely inadequate."

Nóirín O'Sullivan said earlier that controversies were "totally unacceptable" and that new systems had been implemented.

She also stated that she had written to the Policing Authority seeking a review of the controls that are in place.

Social Democrat TD and co-leader Roísín Shortall says she needs to go further.

Earlier: New breath testing procedures put in place from April of last year, will prevent further discrepancies, claims An Garda Síochána.

A statement released by Garda Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan this morning assured the public that the issues, as highlighted by the Garda Inspectorate in recent days, will not be repeated.

It emerged on Thursday that thousands of court summonses were issued over a ten-year period for offences that did not require them.

Official figures also revealed that almost one million roadside breath tests were recorded between 2011 and 2016 that never occurred.

According to Commissioner O'Sullivan, she has written to the Policing Authority seeking further review by the Garda Inspectorate into the discrepancies between real and claimed breath testing by the service.

"We’re looking at a problem that goes back more than a decade,” the Garda Commissioner said today. "This is an issue – as the Authority has pointed out – which is more than systemic. It’s about ethics. It’s about supervision. It’s about measurement. Most of all, it’s about trust.”

As well as this the newly promoted Assistant Commissioner Michael O'Sullivan has been directed to undertake further analysis in order to assess if additional remedial action is needed.

A internal report will be sent to the Policing Authority within a month.

The Garda Commissioner said: "What we’ve found thus far is totally unacceptable and not in keeping with the standards of a modern and professional police service.”

Furthermore, the Garda Internal Audit Section is to examine the computer issues that led to wrongful legal cases being taken against drivers and a helpline is being set up to provide information to affected drivers.

The helpline is to be live from April 3. More information will be issued on this over the next few days.

We have taken corrective action...” Nóirín O’Sullivan concluded, “An Garda Síochána is on a journey of radical reform.”