Snow and ice expected across the country tonight and tomorrow

Back to Ireland Home

Met Eireann has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice for tonight and much of tomorrow morning.

Showers of snow are expected at times, particularly on hills, mountains and areas of high ground in the western half of the country.

Temperatures are likely to fall below freezing nationwide tonight and hazardous driving conditions should be expected.

Showers are expected to turn to sleet and snow, with showers being heaviest and most frequent in the western half of the country.

The rest of the week is thought to be cold also with it turning milder by next weekend.

Tuesday to Thursday is expected to be cold with northern winds making it feel even colder.

When travelling in ice and snow, drivers are reminded to watch out for "black ice", use dipped headlights, decrease speed smoothly and leave extra distance between them and the vehicle in front.

Pedestrians and cyclists are advised to wear a high visibility jacket or reflective armband.
KEYWORDS: snow. Expected, weather

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland