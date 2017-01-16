Snap Northern Ireland election due to be called

A snap election in Northern Ireland is due to be called around now.

The DUP's Arlene Foster was put forward for a third term as First Minister, but Sinn Féin declined to put anyone forward to share the office with her.

Northern Secretary James Brokenshire has been left with no option but to call the poll after Sinn Féin refused to nominate a replacement for Martin McGuinness as deputy first minister.

Belfast based security correspondent Alan Murray outlines when an election is likely to take place: "It could either around the 23 February or the 3 March or maybe it could go on further to the 9 March but really the elections here usually held on a Thursday.

"The electoral office is gearing up for that and they are just waiting to get the details from the secretary of state for when exactly the poll will be held."