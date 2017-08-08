SIPTU condemn violence which erupted between some GAA fans on Belfast train

SIPTU representatives have condemned the violence on the Dublin to Belfast Enterprise train that erupted following the GAA match between Tyrone and Armagh.

SIPTU Organiser, Niall McNally, said that the violent clashes between rival fans were very distressful for passengers and staff who are members of SIPTU and who had to deal with a dangerous and volatile situation.

The union said it would seek an urgent meeting with Translink management to ensure that both members of the public and train staff are protected from the kind of scenes experienced on Sunday night.

“Our members said that before boarding, a large number of passengers were clearly inebriated and carrying alcohol on to the train. Women with children and elderly people complained to Enterprise staff and expressed grave concerns for their safety. Staff attempted to alleviate the situation which was volatile and potentially dangerous by assigning some passengers to other carriages for their safety.

“SIPTU members were threatened with physical attack as they sought to defuse the situation and were placed in a position for which they are neither trained nor equipped to handle,” Niall McNally said.