Sinn Féin rules out 'confidence and supply' deal with main parties

Sinn Féin says it is ruling out entering a "confidence and supply" deal with Fianna Fáíl or Fine Gael after the next general election.

Party leader Gerry Adams claims the current deal, under which Fianna Fáil underpins the Government, has failed.

He has described the arrangement as a "political pantomime".

There is ongoing speculation Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is considering calling an election before the full term of his minority government ends.