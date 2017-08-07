Sinn Féin headquarters warn supporters about foul language on social media

Back to Ireland Home

Sinn Féin supporters are being warned by party headquarters to avoid foul language in Social Media postings.

The party has sent Dublin members a set of guidelines on how to behave on Facebook and Twitter.

They are asked to be thoughtful, appropriate and polite.

The guide says a casual, naive or irresponsible approach can cause problems for the party.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland