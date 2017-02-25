Sinn Féin gains ground in latest opinion poll

There has been a major surge in support for Sinn Féin in the latest opinion poll.

The poll for the Sunday Business Post shows Fianna Fáil as the most popular party, though its lead over Fine Gael is smaller than in other polls.

The Red C poll for tomorrow's paper, taken between Monday and Wednesday, has a margin of error of +/-3% - and all but two changes recorded in the poll are within that amount.

The only ones outside it are Sinn Féin - which sees its support surge by five points in the last month, to 19% - and Independents, who slide four points to 10%.

Sinn Fein is now seven points behind Fianna Fáil, which is the most popular party on 26%, down one point compared to the previous poll.

The party lead Fine Gael - who are unchanged on 24 - by two points.

Two polls for other newspapers in the last fortnight put their lead at 11 and eight points respectively.

Today's poll has AAA/PBP on 6%, the Green Party and Labour tied on 4%; the Independent Alliance and the Social Democrats on 3% each, and Renua on 1%.