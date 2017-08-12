Sinn Féin calls for voting age to be lowered to 16

There are calls for the voting age to be lowered to 16, to mark International Youth Day.

Sinn Féin says if this Government is serious about listening to young people, then it must act on the issue.

Spokesperson on Children and Youth Affairs, Denise Mitchell, said: “The previous Labour and Fine Gael government made a commitment that they consider holding a referendum on lowering the age to 16 to come out and vote.”

“I would appeal to them to commit to that and start to engage with our young people and get them involved in the decision making which affects their futures,” she added.